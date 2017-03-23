The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Wednesday said it was testing a “long-term technology demonstration” for high-speed internet. Nasa aims to study laser communication, known as optical communications, further.

“The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration will help Nasa understand the best ways to operate laser communications systems. They could enable much higher data rates for connections between spacecraft and Earth, such as scientific data downlink and astronaut communications,” the statement said.

Optical communications involves the transmitting of data onto a beam of light between spacecraft and Earth terminals.

“LCRD is the next step in implementing Nasa’s vision of using optical communications for both near-Earth and deep space missions,” said Steve Jurczyk, from Nasa’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. “This technology has the potential to revolutionise space communications.”