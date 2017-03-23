The big news: Shiv Sena wants its MP to explain assault on Air India staff, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the UK attack, and litigants in the Ayodhya case want a panel of SC judges as negotiators.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air India lodges FIRs against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for hitting employee, delaying flight: The lawmaker said he had wanted the airline to upgrade his seat as he was given an economy class one despite booking a business class ticket.
- Assailant behind UK Parliament attack identified as Central England resident Khalid Masood: The police disclosed his identity after the Islamic State group claimed that the 52-year-old was one of its ‘soldiers’.
- Litigants in Ayodhya row reject Subramanian Swamy as negotiator, want SC judges panel to mediate talks: Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online poll seeking public opinion on the dispute.
- Hyderabad court grants bail to former RSS member Swami Aseemanand in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast: While he had admitted that right-wing activists had been involved in the blast that killed nine, he had retracted his statement later.
- Congress doesn’t have a leader, let alone a match for Narendra Modi, says SM Krishna: The BJP leader, who left the Congress in January, said Rahul Gandhi did not have the ‘needed credibility’ to lead the party.
- After Uttar Pradesh, VHP wants illegal slaughterhouses sealed in Jharkhand along with a beef ban: The right-wing body’s state head accused Chief Minister Raghubar Das of turning a blind eye to cattle smuggling in the state.
- Around 400 Trinamool Congress members in Tripura join the BJP: Former chief of the TMC’s state unit Ratan Chakraborty, who switched camps, said the saffron party alone had prioritised the development of the northeast.
- The Supreme Court will go paperless over next six to seven months: Chief Justice JS Khehar said the top court had already started digitising records across the country.
- Parliament alone can decide MPs’ pensions, says Arun Jaitley after SC seeks reply on lifetime allocation: The finance minister made the statement after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed his surprise over a report that 80% of Indian MPs were crorepatis.
- Former shelter dog helps save three-year-old girl found shivering naked in a ditch: Peanut, who had been abused before her adoption, alerted his owner by barking before running to the field where the child was found.