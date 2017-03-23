A look at the headlines right now:

Air India lodges FIRs against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for hitting employee, delaying flight: The lawmaker said he had wanted the airline to upgrade his seat as he was given an economy class one despite booking a business class ticket. Assailant behind UK Parliament attack identified as Central England resident Khalid Masood: The police disclosed his identity after the Islamic State group claimed that the 52-year-old was one of its ‘soldiers’.

Litigants in Ayodhya row reject Subramanian Swamy as negotiator, want SC judges panel to mediate talks: Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online poll seeking public opinion on the dispute. Hyderabad court grants bail to former RSS member Swami Aseemanand in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast: While he had admitted that right-wing activists had been involved in the blast that killed nine, he had retracted his statement later.

Congress doesn’t have a leader, let alone a match for Narendra Modi, says SM Krishna: The BJP leader, who left the Congress in January, said Rahul Gandhi did not have the ‘needed credibility’ to lead the party. After Uttar Pradesh, VHP wants illegal slaughterhouses sealed in Jharkhand along with a beef ban: The right-wing body’s state head accused Chief Minister Raghubar Das of turning a blind eye to cattle smuggling in the state. Around 400 Trinamool Congress members in Tripura join the BJP: Former chief of the TMC’s state unit Ratan Chakraborty, who switched camps, said the saffron party alone had prioritised the development of the northeast. The Supreme Court will go paperless over next six to seven months: Chief Justice JS Khehar said the top court had already started digitising records across the country. Parliament alone can decide MPs’ pensions, says Arun Jaitley after SC seeks reply on lifetime allocation: The finance minister made the statement after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed his surprise over a report that 80% of Indian MPs were crorepatis. Former shelter dog helps save three-year-old girl found shivering naked in a ditch: Peanut, who had been abused before her adoption, alerted his owner by barking before running to the field where the child was found.