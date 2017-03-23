The Belgian Police on Thursday arrested a French man of North African origin after he tried to drive his car into a crowd in a commercial street in Antwerp city. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Mohamed R.

Security personnel found knives, a non-lethal gun and some unknown liquid in his vehicle. “Different arms were found in the boot – bladed weapons, a riot gun and a container of liquid that is still unidentifiable,” said the federal prosecutor’s office that is currently investigating the case.

The car was first spotted around 11 am (local time). “The vehicle was driving at high speed on De Meir. Our Army colleagues spotted it and tried to bring the vehicle to a halt. But the driver broke free and drove through the red light,” Antwerp Police Chief Serge Muyters told BBC.

Soon, a rapid response team was sent to the spot where the car was intercepted. An Army bomb disposal squad was also sent in for inspection, according to AFP.

Prime Minister Charles Michel later showered praised on the police and Army. “We continue to be vigilant. Our security services did an excellent job in Antwerp, thanks,” he tweeted.

Thursday also happens to be the first anniversary of the twin bomb attacks in Brussels. At least 32 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the explosions. Memorials were held both at Zaventem Airport and Maelbeek underground station where the blasts took place.

The Belgium attack was attempted even as the United Kingdom continued to reel after a “terror incident” near the British Parliament on Wednesday. The assailant, who has now been identified as Khalid Masood, had tried to enter the Parliament after mowing down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. He was eventually shot dead by security forces. Four people were killed in the incident and 40 were injured. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying one of its “soldiers” had carried it out.