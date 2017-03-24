The big news: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad faces flak for Air India brawl, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Airlines in West Asia looked for ways to work with the US electronics ban, and the London attacker was identified as Khalid Masood.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air India lodges FIRs against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for hitting employee, delaying flight: The lawmaker said he had wanted the airline to upgrade his seat as he was given an economy class one despite booking a business class ticket.
- Emirates plans laptop service, Royal Jordanian encourages fliers to read books after US electronics ban: The new restriction will be in effect from Saturday, March 25.
- Assailant behind UK Parliament attack identified as Central England resident Khalid Masood: The police disclosed his identity after the Islamic State group claimed that the 52-year-old was one of its ‘soldiers’.
- Legendary Tamil writer Ashokamitran dies: He had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1996.
- Hyderabad court grants bail to former RSS member Swami Aseemanand in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast: While he had admitted that right-wing activists had been involved in the blast that killed nine, he had retracted his statement later.
- Former Russian MP who fled to Ukraine shot dead in Kiev: Denis Voronenkov was known for criticising President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.
- Vote on Donald Trump’s healthcare bill postponed to Friday after ultimatum to senators: The president is believed to have told the legislators that Obamacare will remain in place unless they vote for the new Bill.
- Nasa is working on a high-speed space internet project: The organisation believes that the initiative can pave the way for higher data rate connections between spacecrafts and Earth.
- Congress doesn’t have a leader, let alone a match for Narendra Modi, says SM Krishna: The BJP leader, who left the Congress in January, said Rahul Gandhi did not have the ‘needed credibility’ to lead the party.
- Bharti Airtel to acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G business for Rs 1,600 crore: This deal will make the telecom giant the second firm to have a pan-India presence in the 2,300 MHz band after Reliance Jio.