Air India lodges FIRs against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for hitting employee, delaying flight: The lawmaker said he had wanted the airline to upgrade his seat as he was given an economy class one despite booking a business class ticket. Emirates plans laptop service, Royal Jordanian encourages fliers to read books after US electronics ban: The new restriction will be in effect from Saturday, March 25. Assailant behind UK Parliament attack identified as Central England resident Khalid Masood: The police disclosed his identity after the Islamic State group claimed that the 52-year-old was one of its ‘soldiers’. Legendary Tamil writer Ashokamitran dies: He had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1996. Hyderabad court grants bail to former RSS member Swami Aseemanand in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast: While he had admitted that right-wing activists had been involved in the blast that killed nine, he had retracted his statement later. Former Russian MP who fled to Ukraine shot dead in Kiev: Denis Voronenkov was known for criticising President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. Vote on Donald Trump’s healthcare bill postponed to Friday after ultimatum to senators: The president is believed to have told the legislators that Obamacare will remain in place unless they vote for the new Bill. Nasa is working on a high-speed space internet project: The organisation believes that the initiative can pave the way for higher data rate connections between spacecrafts and Earth. Congress doesn’t have a leader, let alone a match for Narendra Modi, says SM Krishna: The BJP leader, who left the Congress in January, said Rahul Gandhi did not have the ‘needed credibility’ to lead the party. Bharti Airtel to acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G business for Rs 1,600 crore: This deal will make the telecom giant the second firm to have a pan-India presence in the 2,300 MHz band after Reliance Jio.