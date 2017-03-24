Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the fisherman from the state captured by Sri Lankan authorities. The CM urged Narendra Modi to deal with the issue in a “concrete and decisive manner”, reported PTI.

“The repeated incidents of apprehension and non-release of boats cause great frustration among the fishermen of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote. “Deprived of their primary means of livelihood, many families are driven to desperation and despondency.” Palaniswami decided to write to the PM a day after eight fishermen from the state were detained by Sri Lankan Navy. They were accused of fishing in the territory that belongs to the neighbouring country.

With Wednesday’s arrests, Sri Lanka has 26 Indian fishermen and 131 fishing boats. Palaniswami has requested the PM to intervene and ensure the speedy release of the men and their boats.

On March 7, protests erupted in Tamil Nadu after a fisherman was shot dead during a fishing trip. Though initial reports had suggested that the Sri Lankan Navy had opened fire at the group of fishermen, the country denied the allegations. On March 9, Sri Lanka agreed to release 85 Indian fishermen in its custody. India is also expected to reciprocate and release at least 19 Lankan fishermen.

Fishermen from the two countries have often been arrested for crossing territorial waters. In November, 2016, representatives of the two countries discussed a proposal to set up a coast guard hotline to avoid further disputes. A joint working group meeting will be held in April 2017 to review progress. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea states that fishermen who violate territorial water borders may be warned and even fined but not arrested or shot at.