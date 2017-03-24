Hundreds of doctors in Maharashtra are likely to return to work on Friday after going on “mass leave” for four days in protest against attacks on them by patients’ relatives. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors had on Thursday night asked the doctors to call off their strike. The association referred to an order by the Bombay High Court, which asked the doctors to resume work but also pushed authorities to provide them the protections they were seeking.

However, not all the doctors are convinced, IANS reported. Doctors in Nagpur and Aurangabad are still deliberating on the matter, the report said.

The high court’s Thursday order came while it was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Afak Mandiya complaining that health services were affected in the state because of frequent strikes by doctors. The high court told the doctors to resume work as medical emergencies cannot wait. Advocate General Rohit Deo informed the court that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had decided to deploy more than 1,000 armed guards at civic and government hospitals across the state. At least 500 of them will be posted in Mumbai by April 5.

More than 4,000 resident doctors had gone on strike on Monday. The protests started after two new cases were reported from Wadia Maternity Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, and Aurangabad, where doctors were assaulted by the relatives of some patients. The protesting doctors have claimed that there have been at least 45 such cases in the past three years.