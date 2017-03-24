The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man from Noida for allegedly posting an “objectionable” picture of the newly elected Chief Minister Adityanath on his Facebook wall, PTI reported. A complaint was registered by the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth group Adityanath had formed.

Rahat Khan, 22, was accused of posting the image and adding objectionable comments to it. The picture in question had a morphed image of the chief minister with a caption saying “Yogi hai, ya bhogi hai”, reported Hindustan Times.

Khan was arrested under Sections 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Khan’s mother said her son was being framed by the land mafia who had hacked into his Facebook account and posted the content. She added that the Khan family has been involved in many social service activities. “We [the family] won applauds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the issue of triple talaq,” she told the English daily.

The incident comes days after a woman in Bengaluru was booked for “objectionable” Facebook posts against Adityanath. A complaint had been filed by the Yuva Morcha members of the Bharatiya Janata Party under various sections of the IT Act.