Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad banned from flying with Air India, four other private airlines: The legislator has dared the Delhi police to arrest him, a day after he roughed up an airline staffer.
Indian woman and son found dead in their New Jersey home in US: N Sasikala was a software professional who had been living there for the past nine years with her husband.
Noida man arrested for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post on Yogi Adityanath: The 22-year-old provoked the ire of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, who went to the police.
Name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, Opposition MPs demand in Rajya Sabha: CPI(M) member Ritabrata Banerjee said the Haryana government wanted to name the terminal after late BJP leader Mangal Sein.
Amazon.com wins $1.5 billion tax dispute with US’ Internal Revenue Service: The case was related to the transactions the e-commerce giant had made with its European unit in Luxembourg in 2005.
12 unusual cloud formations have now been officially recognised by the WMO: The list, which has been updated after 30 years, includes shapes made by fumes from aeroplanes and the rare ‘volutus’, which looks like a tube.
Court criticises Maharahstra doctors association for not returning to work despite its orders: The bench said the resident doctors’ association should file an affidavit saying they had no objection with the government taking action against them.
Donald Trump’s issues ultimatum to lawmakers: Vote for new healthcare plan or Obamacare stays: The GOP is believed to have postponed the vote to Friday after it had a hard time convincing the Republican legislators to get on board with the Bill.
Assailant behind UK Parliament attack identified as Central England resident Khalid Masood: The police disclosed his identity after the Islamic State group claimed that the 52-year-old was one of its ‘soldiers’.
Former Russian lawmaker and Vladimir Putin critic shot dead in Kiev: Denis Voronenkov had fled Russia in 2016 after slamming the government’s decision to annex Crimea.