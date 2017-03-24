Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has been freed from detention after six years, his lawyer said on Friday. The announcement follows an appeals court’s decision to clear him of charges of killing protesters in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that brought an end to his three-decade rule.

He was the first leader to face trial after the uprising in the region. Mubarak’s lawyer said he had left Maadi Military Hospital, where he had been detained, to go to his home in Heliopolis, Reuters reported.

The 88-year-old had risen to power after Anwar Sadat’s assassination in 1981.