The British Police on Friday made two more arrests in connection with the attacks near the UK Parliament in London. With these “significant arrests”, there are now nine suspects in custody, but the police have refused to divulge details of those arrested.

The toll in the attacks rose to five on Thursday, after a 75-year-old man who was injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge succumbed to his injuries. The police identified him as Leslie Rhodes from South London. The assailant had mowed people down on the bridge while heading to the Parliament building in his car. At least 40 others were injured in the incident.

Counter-Terrorism Commander Mark Rowley told AFP that the assailant’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao. He was identified as Khalid Masood on Thursday. The police had said that the 52-year-old Central England resident had a number of aliases. They are now trying to ascertain whether Masood had acted alone.

Raids are currently under way at five addresses in London and Birmingham to find out more details about him. So far, the police have carried out search operations in 16 locations.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attacks on Thursday, saying one of its “soldiers” had carried it out. Its affiliated news agency Aamaq had said that the assailant had “carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the [US-led] coalition” fighting the extremist group in West Asia.

Source: AFP

Moreover, the police have found that Masood was born in Kent and had been convicted for assault and possession of lethal weapons between 1983 and 2003. His former neighbours in Birmingham told AFP that Masood came across as a “nice guy”. Officer Rowley said they were scanning his past and requested civilians to share any information they may have on him. “Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, preparation and associates,” said Rowley, according to Reuters.

Wednesday’s attacks were similar to several others carried out in other European cities by the Islamic State group. On December 20, at least 12 people were killed and several others were injured after a man drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. In July 2016, a truck driver had driven into a crowded street in France’s Nice, killing 84 people on Bastille Day. Both attacks were claimed by the West Asian extremist group.