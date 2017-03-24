The business wrap: Centre wants all mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar, and seven other top stories
In other headlines: Airtel will acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G business for Rs 1,600 crore, and Twitter may bring in paid membership for business accounts.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- All mobile phone numbers must be linked to Aadhaar by February 2018, says Centre: The directive is applicable to both prepaid and postpaid users.
- Bharti Airtel to acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G business for Rs 1,600 crore: This deal will make the telecom giant the second firm to have a pan-India presence in the 2,300 MHz band after Reliance Jio.
- Twitter is exploring paid membership for business and power accounts: The social media firm is conducting surveys to find out the kind of interest the feature would generate.
- Markets make marginal gains after Arun Jaitley hints at new policy to tackle bad loans: Stocks of Bharti Airtel, which had been making losses, traded higher after it announced its acquisition of Tikona Networks’ 4G business.
- UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman.
- Chennai court dismisses Stayzilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal’s bail plea: The businessman had claimed that the charges were foisted upon him.
- Amazon wins $1.5 billion tax dispute with US’ Internal Revenue Service: The case was related to the transactions the e-commerce giant had made with its European unit in Luxembourg in 2005.
- Emirates plans laptop service, Royal Jordanian encourages fliers to read books after US electronics ban: The new restriction will be in effect from Saturday, March 25.