A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

All mobile phone numbers must be linked to Aadhaar by February 2018, says Centre: The directive is applicable to both prepaid and postpaid users. Bharti Airtel to acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G business for Rs 1,600 crore: This deal will make the telecom giant the second firm to have a pan-India presence in the 2,300 MHz band after Reliance Jio. Twitter is exploring paid membership for business and power accounts: The social media firm is conducting surveys to find out the kind of interest the feature would generate. Markets make marginal gains after Arun Jaitley hints at new policy to tackle bad loans: Stocks of Bharti Airtel, which had been making losses, traded higher after it announced its acquisition of Tikona Networks’ 4G business. UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman. Chennai court dismisses Stayzilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal’s bail plea: The businessman had claimed that the charges were foisted upon him. Amazon wins $1.5 billion tax dispute with US’ Internal Revenue Service: The case was related to the transactions the e-commerce giant had made with its European unit in Luxembourg in 2005. Emirates plans laptop service, Royal Jordanian encourages fliers to read books after US electronics ban: The new restriction will be in effect from Saturday, March 25.

