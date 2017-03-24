International Cricket Council Chairperson Shashank Manohar on Friday deferred his recent decision to step down from the post till a successor is elected after the 2017 Annual Conference, PTI reported. The decision was announced after an ICC board resolution was passed with overwhelming support earlier this week, requesting Manohar to remain in the post.

In a significant show of support for the chief, the board asked him to withdraw his resignation or at the very least defer it till the ongoing governance and financial restructuring processes are completed.

“I respect the sentiments expressed by the directors and the confidence they have reposed in me,” Manohar said. “Although my decision to depart for personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete.”

In a stunning turn of events, Manohar, a two-time president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, had resigned as ICC chairman last week citing personal reasons. His announcement came abruptly, ending his two-year tenure in a mere eight months.