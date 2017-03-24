The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday accused social media platform Twitter of temporarily suspending its members’ accounts. The student organisation demanded that the company issue a public statement specifying reasons for its actions as well as an unconditional apology for “maligning the image” of the organisation.

The ABVP said in a statement that the website was forced to restore the accounts after “massive online outrage”. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing said, “Twitter brought darkness to its communication system” by suspending its official accounts @ABVPVoice and @ABVPDelhi as well as those its National Office Secretary Rahul Sharma and National Media Convener Saket Bahuguna.

It also accused the social media firm of “blocking the largest student organisation of the largest democracy in the world”.

The ABVP has been in the news for participating in clashes at Delhi University’s Ramjas College in February over an invitation to Jawaharlal Nehru University students Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid, who was accused of sedition in 2016.