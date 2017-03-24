Filmmaker Shirish Kunder on Friday became the latest individual to face action for criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. An FIR has been filed against Kunder, director and choreographer Farah Khan’s husband, for a tweet he posted about the controversial right-wing leader. The tweets have been deleted since.

On Twitter, Kunder had said, “Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he is allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he’s allowed to rape.” Another tweet said, “Going by the logic of making a goon a CM so he behaves, Dawood [Ibrahim] can be Central Bureau of Investigation’s director. And [Vijay] Mallya the Reserve Bank of India governor.”

On Thursday, a Noida resident was arrested after a group formed by Adityanath – the Hindu Yuva Vahini – filed a police complaint against an “objectionable” picture of the chief minister. This was days after a woman in Bengaluru was booked for “objectionable” Facebook posts against the UP chief minister, on the basis of a complaint filed by Yuva Morcha members under various sections of the IT Act.