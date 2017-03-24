A look at the headlines right now:

Centre to review legality of airlines blacklisting Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The parliamentarian has lodged a complaint against Air India alleging that he was made to travel in the economy section despite booking a business class ticket. Election Commission gets SC notice on a plea seeking inspection of EVMs: The petitioner wants the voting machines to be examined by foreign software experts and a report submitted to the court. Maharashtra doctors likely to return to work tomorrow: After being warned of punitive action, the association of resident doctors told the Bombay High Court that it was disassociating itself from the strike. UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman. Shashank Manohar defers decision to step down as ICC chairman: The board had requested him to remain in the post till the ongoing reform processes were completed. Centre criticises ‘questionable wisdom’ of New York Times editorials on Modi, Yogi Adityanath: The article said that the selection of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister who ‘demonises Muslims’ was a ‘shocking rebuke to religious minorities’. Karnataka defies Supreme Court order again, refuses to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Water Minister MB Patil said the state was reeling under an acute scarcity of the resource and cannot share the little drinking water it had. Indian woman and son found dead in their New Jersey home: N Sasikala was a software professional who had been living there for the past nine years with her husband. KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla get show-cause notices for violating forex rules: The Enforcement Directorate issued the notices under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000. CBFC wants Hanuman Chalisa chants removed from ‘Phillauri’ as it does not destroy the ghost: The censor board believes that it would hurt religious sentiments to show the verses being used to pacify a supernatural creature.