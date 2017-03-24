The big news: Shiv Sena MP forced to take the train after airlines ban him, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The EC received a notice from the top court on EVM manipulation, and protesting doctors in Maharashtra are expected to resume work tomorrow.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre to review legality of airlines blacklisting Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The parliamentarian has lodged a complaint against Air India alleging that he was made to travel in the economy section despite booking a business class ticket.
- Election Commission gets SC notice on a plea seeking inspection of EVMs: The petitioner wants the voting machines to be examined by foreign software experts and a report submitted to the court.
- Maharashtra doctors likely to return to work tomorrow: After being warned of punitive action, the association of resident doctors told the Bombay High Court that it was disassociating itself from the strike.
- UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman.
- Shashank Manohar defers decision to step down as ICC chairman: The board had requested him to remain in the post till the ongoing reform processes were completed.
- Centre criticises ‘questionable wisdom’ of New York Times editorials on Modi, Yogi Adityanath: The article said that the selection of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister who ‘demonises Muslims’ was a ‘shocking rebuke to religious minorities’.
- Karnataka defies Supreme Court order again, refuses to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: Water Minister MB Patil said the state was reeling under an acute scarcity of the resource and cannot share the little drinking water it had.
- Indian woman and son found dead in their New Jersey home: N Sasikala was a software professional who had been living there for the past nine years with her husband.
- KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla get show-cause notices for violating forex rules: The Enforcement Directorate issued the notices under the Foreign Exchange Management (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.
- CBFC wants Hanuman Chalisa chants removed from ‘Phillauri’ as it does not destroy the ghost: The censor board believes that it would hurt religious sentiments to show the verses being used to pacify a supernatural creature.