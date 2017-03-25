The big news: Trump stumped as Republicans' Bill to replace Obamacare fails, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Reliance Industries was barred from the equity derivative market for insider trading, and the Goa budget hiked petrol and beer prices.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Obamacare to stay as Donald Trump administration withdraws unpopular healthcare bill: This marks the first major legislative defeat for the president and indicates deep fissures within the Republican party, commentators said.
- Sebi bars Reliance Industries from equity derivative market for a year for insider trading: The case dates back to 2007, which the company merged its petroleum arm into itself.
- Petrol and beer prices hiked in Goa as Manohar Parrikar presents his first budget after return as CM: The new government promised to make the tourism-driven state garbage-free by 2020 and said all social welfare schemes would get linked to Aadhaar.
- Bomber dies in an attempt to attack Dhaka airport, no other casualties reported: Authorities have said that the incident will not affect operations at the airport, and that there was no need for additional security.
- US makes social media checks mandatory for visa applicants who visited Islamic State-held regions: The Donald Trump administration has asked its diplomatic missions abroad to identify people who need increased scrutiny.
- Centre to review legality of airlines’ move to blacklist Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The parliamentarian has lodged a complaint against Air India alleging that he was made to travel in the economy section despite booking a business class ticket.
- Election Commission gets SC notice on a plea seeking inspection of EVMs: The petitioner wants the voting machines to be examined by foreign software experts and a report submitted to the court.
- Maharashtra doctors likely to return to work on Saturday: After being warned of punitive action, the association of resident doctors told the Bombay High Court that it was disassociating itself from the strike.
- UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman.
- Shashank Manohar defers decision to step down as ICC chairman: The board had requested him to remain in the post till the ongoing reform processes were completed.