A look at the headlines right now:

Obamacare to stay as Donald Trump administration withdraws unpopular healthcare bill: This marks the first major legislative defeat for the president and indicates deep fissures within the Republican party, commentators said. Sebi bars Reliance Industries from equity derivative market for a year for insider trading: The case dates back to 2007, which the company merged its petroleum arm into itself. Petrol and beer prices hiked in Goa as Manohar Parrikar presents his first budget after return as CM: The new government promised to make the tourism-driven state garbage-free by 2020 and said all social welfare schemes would get linked to Aadhaar. Bomber dies in an attempt to attack Dhaka airport, no other casualties reported: Authorities have said that the incident will not affect operations at the airport, and that there was no need for additional security. US makes social media checks mandatory for visa applicants who visited Islamic State-held regions: The Donald Trump administration has asked its diplomatic missions abroad to identify people who need increased scrutiny. Centre to review legality of airlines’ move to blacklist Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: The parliamentarian has lodged a complaint against Air India alleging that he was made to travel in the economy section despite booking a business class ticket. Election Commission gets SC notice on a plea seeking inspection of EVMs: The petitioner wants the voting machines to be examined by foreign software experts and a report submitted to the court. Maharashtra doctors likely to return to work on Saturday: After being warned of punitive action, the association of resident doctors told the Bombay High Court that it was disassociating itself from the strike. UK has certified India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya, says MEA: The Westminster Magistrate’s court in London may issue a formal warrant against the businessman. Shashank Manohar defers decision to step down as ICC chairman: The board had requested him to remain in the post till the ongoing reform processes were completed.