Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Subramanian Swamy on Friday introduced a Private Members’ Bill in the Rajya Sabha that, among other things, seeks a death penalty for those who slaughter cows. Swamy’s Cow Protection Bill, 2017, lists a number of measures on controlling the animal’s killing and suggests punishments for rule-breakers. The Bill will come up for hearing later during the session.

The Bill suggests creating an authority to “ensure the stabilisation of the population of cows,” The Economic Times reported. It also seeks lists measures for compliance with Articles 37 and 48 of the Constitution, which deal with the directive principles of state policy and the protection of cows.

Private Members’ Bills rarely get passed in Parliament and usually serve as an opportunity for the legislator to provide their views on a certain subject. Swamy’s Bill comes at a time when the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is cracking down on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops around the state, creating tensions between owners and vigilante groups. On Wednesday, three Muslim-owned meat shops in Hathras were set on fire, allegedly by a mob. Lucknow’s chicken sellers went on strike on Friday saying they needed more time to get their papers in order to avoid going out of business because of the crackdown.