Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Gujarat for breakfast at his residence on Friday and asked them to work overtime before the state’s Assembly election in November this year. He also asked the lawmakers to spread the word about Centre’s public welfare schemes and cash in on their successes, reported PTI.

The Prime Minister told them about the importance of social media and asked the legislators to use it to reach out to a bigger audience. He also requested them to use digital platforms for money transactions and asked each MP to choose five constituencies to canvass votes, reported NDTV.

Another crucial message from the party’s top brass was to stress on the works undertaken for the betterment of backward classes. Party president Amit Shah, who was also present, asked the MPs to make the Centre’s recent National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes a household name, Modi told them to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14. The move can be seen as a measure to placate the Patel community. Led by Hardik Patel, the community has been up in arms against the BJP to demand reservations in the state.

The MPs apprised Modi of the various development works undertaken in their respective constituencies. “Modiji asked MPs to work overtime to fulfil expectations of the people and told them to make people aware about various initiatives taken by the Centre for public welfare,” an MP who was present at the meeting told PTI.

Senior party leader LK Advani and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar were present as well, along with legislators from Goa, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu.

The BJP currently has 123 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. It has announced Mission 150 for the upcoming election. The party has been in power in Gujarat for the last 19 years and hopes to retain its bastion.