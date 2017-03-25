At least one person was killed and another person was several injured after a massive fire broke out in the Narela industrial area in Delhi on Saturday morning, reported ANI. More than 30 fire tenders along with a disaster management team are still trying to rescue several others who are trapped inside.

The fire broke out in a plastic factory located there. However, the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. “We are trying our best to rescue people who are still trapped inside. The fire has been doused, but the work is still on,” a fire official told ANI.

More details are awaited.