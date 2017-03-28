The Delhi Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by the Unique Identification Authority of India that two residents of the Capital had submitted the same demographic and biometrics information to enrol in Aadhaar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh confirmed to Scroll.in that an FIR had been registered following the UIDAI’s complaint.

A report in the Daily Pioneer noted that Rajesh Kumar, deputy UIDAI director at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan office, had said in his complaint that the authority had found two individuals enrolled in the central database with the same information. According to the complaint, Shashtri Bhawan resident Raj Kishore Roy and Noida Sector 16A resident Debayan Roy had enroled for Aadhaar under the same demographic and biometric information. UIDAI’s internal scrutiny spotted the discrepancy.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Subsidies, Benefits, and Services) Act, 2016, and the Indian Penal Code. It is unclear whether the UIDAI has named the enrolment agency staff in its complaint.

Previous case



The UIDAI began to enrol citizens and issue Aadhaar numbers in 2010. This is the second case filed under provisions of the Aadhaar Act, which was passed in March 2016.

On February 28, the Asian Age had reported that the Aadhaar authority had registered a police complaint after an individual, Sameer Kochhar, who heads Gurgaon think-tank Skoch Development Foundation, published an article in his magazine’s website on the security vulnerabilities in Aadhaar systems.

The article included a video demonstrating how unauthorised transactions were possible using replay of biometrics stored on a device. The FIR had then, too, been registered under the Aadhaar Act.