The big news: India win Test series to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Five people were arrested for assaulting Nigerian students in Greater Noida, and Snapdeal and Flipkart are reportedly in talks for a merger.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India chase down 106 to win Dharamsala Test against Australia, win series 2-1: The hosts regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after four years with this victory.
- Clips of Nigerians being assaulted in Greater Noida shared by African students association: The students have been asked to stay home and not attend lectures to avoid more violence till they are ‘granted maximum security’.
- SoftBank leads merger negotiations between Snapdeal and Flipkart, says TOI report: If the e-commerce firms go through with the deal, this it will be the largest consolidation in the domestic e-tail market.
- Shiv Sena MP says he had asked Air India staff for a complaint book, not a business class seat: Ravindra Gaikwad accused the airline of trying ‘hide their careless attitude and their cheating of lakhs of passengers’.
- Delhi Police register FIR under Aadhaar Act after individuals submit same data for enrolment: According to the complaint, two residents of the Capital signed up for the unique identity number with the same demographic and biometrics information.
- Donald Trump to sign an order revoking Barack Obama’s plan to tackle climate change: During his election campaign, the president had said he was against his predecessor’s Clean Power initiative, which requires states to reduce carbon emissions.
- Lalit Modi claims he has been dropped from Interpol’s Red Notice category: The former IPL chief shared images on social media, saying the agency had cancelled the data it had on him.
- One killed as Cyclone Debbie makes landfall in Australia’s Queensland: At least 4,500 houses are without electricity, and more than 25,000 people have been asked to evacuate their homes.
- India, China and Pakistan join US-led boycott against UN meet to ban nuclear weapons: Japan has also opposed the negotiations and said the lack of consensus in the matter will undermine efforts towards nuclear disarmament.
- Delhi will not host Under-17 World Cup matches after Diwali because of poor air quality: Fifa officials said they were concerned about how the pollution spike caused by the festivities will affect players.