A look at the headlines right now:

India chase down 106 to win Dharamsala Test against Australia, win series 2-1: The hosts regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after four years with this victory. Clips of Nigerians being assaulted in Greater Noida shared by African students association: The students have been asked to stay home and not attend lectures to avoid more violence till they are ‘granted maximum security’. SoftBank leads merger negotiations between Snapdeal and Flipkart, says TOI report: If the e-commerce firms go through with the deal, this it will be the largest consolidation in the domestic e-tail market. Shiv Sena MP says he had asked Air India staff for a complaint book, not a business class seat: Ravindra Gaikwad accused the airline of trying ‘hide their careless attitude and their cheating of lakhs of passengers’.

Delhi Police register FIR under Aadhaar Act after individuals submit same data for enrolment: According to the complaint, two residents of the Capital signed up for the unique identity number with the same demographic and biometrics information. Donald Trump to sign an order revoking Barack Obama’s plan to tackle climate change: During his election campaign, the president had said he was against his predecessor’s Clean Power initiative, which requires states to reduce carbon emissions. Lalit Modi claims he has been dropped from Interpol’s Red Notice category: The former IPL chief shared images on social media, saying the agency had cancelled the data it had on him. One killed as Cyclone Debbie makes landfall in Australia’s Queensland: At least 4,500 houses are without electricity, and more than 25,000 people have been asked to evacuate their homes.

India, China and Pakistan join US-led boycott against UN meet to ban nuclear weapons: Japan has also opposed the negotiations and said the lack of consensus in the matter will undermine efforts towards nuclear disarmament. Delhi will not host Under-17 World Cup matches after Diwali because of poor air quality: Fifa officials said they were concerned about how the pollution spike caused by the festivities will affect players.