Two civilians were killed and 17 others were injured on Tuesday after troops opened fire on stone-pelting protesters thwarting their operation against militants in Central Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have been engaged in an encounter in Chadoora region’s Durbugh locality, Budgam district, since dawn after receiving inputs that militants were in the area, PTI reported.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants opened fire on security forces, a police officer said, adding that protesters began to hurl stones at them while they were battling the militants.

One civilian suffered bullet injuries to his neck and died en route to a hospital in Srinagar, while the other was reported dead about an hour later, the policeman said. As security forces fired pellets using pump action guns and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the protesters, 17 others sustained injuries. Medical Superintendent of Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Nazir Choudhary told Hindustan Times that the man who was hit by a bullet in the neck was in his 20s.

A number of such civilian deaths have been reported from encounter sites in the recent past. Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had warned civilians of “tough action” if they tried to hinder security forces from fighting militants.