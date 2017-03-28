A man allegedly shot an 18-year-old girl dead on Monday night outside a Patanjali shop in Gurugram where she used to work. The store is in Palam Vihar. She was shot at from point-blank range when she was leaving the shop after her shift, reported IANS.

The police said the accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Chauma village. He is still at large and the police have formed teams to track him down.

The victim’s father said she was being harassed by a 28-year-old man from Jhajjar. He also said that the family had approached the local police about the harassment, but that no action had been taken. The police have not yet confirmed whether the girl’s killer was the same man who was harassing her.