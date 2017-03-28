Samsung has decided to sell refurbished smartphones of the Galaxy Note7 range, which was discontinued after several handsets exploded because of faulty batteries. The South Korean company issued a statement on Tuesday making its plan public. However, the company has yet to decide when and where it will be selling the refurbished phones, reported IANS.

The company will sell around three million units of the Galaxy Note7 phones. Samsung will also try and salvage parts of the recalled handsets to use them for making test models. The company will get experts to extract valuable metals such as copper, nickel, gold and silver from the devices, the statement said.

Galaxy Note7 was released on August 19, 2016. However, the company had to recall four million devices after they started exploding soon after. Initially, Samsung tried to solve the battery issue that was causing the fires, but it had to stop production in October when the problem persisted. The recall cost the company more than $5.42 billion (around Rs 35 crore).