A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Centre reimposes 10% import duty on wheat and tur dal with immediate effect: The Minister of State for Finance said the decision was made in the interest of farmers and based on the projection for a record crop in 2017. Sensex closes 172 points higher while Nifty crosses 9,100-mark: Central Bank of India performed poorly on the BSE, while Eicher Motors surged on the NSE. Samsung to sell three million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones: The company has not yet decided where or when it will reintroduce the once-exploding range of smartphones. Qatar Airways plans to buy 100 jetliners to launch airline in India: CEO Akbar Al Baker said he was confident that ‘futuristic’ PM Narendra Modi’s aviation policy will allow 100% foreign ownership of the domestic airline. Arun Jaitley introduces four GST Bills in Lok Sabha: The government has set the maximum GST rate at 40% and put in provisions for an anti-profiteering authority and arrests for evading taxes. Elon Musk’s new company plans to link the human brain with software: Neuralink aims to create electrodes to be implanted in the brain that may allow the upload and download of thoughts. SoftBank leads merger negotiations between Snapdeal and Flipkart, says TOI report: If the e-commerce firms go through with the deal, this it will be the largest consolidation in the domestic e-tail market.