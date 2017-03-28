The business wrap: Centre imposes 10% tax on wheat, tur dal imports, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note, and Samsung said it plans to sell 3 million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Centre reimposes 10% import duty on wheat and tur dal with immediate effect: The Minister of State for Finance said the decision was made in the interest of farmers and based on the projection for a record crop in 2017.
- Sensex closes 172 points higher while Nifty crosses 9,100-mark: Central Bank of India performed poorly on the BSE, while Eicher Motors surged on the NSE.
- Samsung to sell three million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones: The company has not yet decided where or when it will reintroduce the once-exploding range of smartphones.
- Qatar Airways plans to buy 100 jetliners to launch airline in India: CEO Akbar Al Baker said he was confident that ‘futuristic’ PM Narendra Modi’s aviation policy will allow 100% foreign ownership of the domestic airline.
- Arun Jaitley introduces four GST Bills in Lok Sabha: The government has set the maximum GST rate at 40% and put in provisions for an anti-profiteering authority and arrests for evading taxes.
- Elon Musk’s new company plans to link the human brain with software: Neuralink aims to create electrodes to be implanted in the brain that may allow the upload and download of thoughts.
- SoftBank leads merger negotiations between Snapdeal and Flipkart, says TOI report: If the e-commerce firms go through with the deal, this it will be the largest consolidation in the domestic e-tail market.