Protests broke out in Paris on Monday night after a Chinese man was shot dead in his own house by the French police on Sunday night. The police said an investigation into the incident has been ordered, reported BBC.

The protests turned violent when some protesters threw projectiles outside the district police headquarters and torched vehicles. The incident has reached diplomatic levels with China’s foreign ministry reportedly calling in a French diplomat about the same. Beijing has sought a thorough probe into the incident and asked the French government to ensure the safety of the people from the country.

The Chinese man who was killed by the French police was 56 years old. He was shot dead reportedly in front of his family over a fight with a neighbour. The police said they opened fire after the man attacked them with a pair of scissors, however, the man’s family denied this. The family said he was holding scissors because he was cutting fish before the police arrived, reported Reuters.