An employee of Chinese origin at mobile manufacturing company Oppo’s Noida unit allegedly tore an Indian flag and threw it in a dustbin, ANI reported. A protest was staged outside the office by Oppo employees and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, reported Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Oppo has shut the unit until Wednesday evening.

Three Oppo employees had filed a complaint against the Chinese national for disrespecting the national flag. The Chinese electronics manufacturer has fired the employee, ANI reported. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the case.

Traffic in the area was affected for over four hours as protestors staged a demonstration demanding the arrest of the accused. Residents in the neighbourhood waved Indian flags in support of the agitators, the report in Hindustan Times added. The demonstration ended after district authorities assured them of action against the accused.

In January this year, Amazon Canada had put up door mats bearing the Indian tricolour, following which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had issued a stern warning against the e-commerce retailer. The company had withdrawn the products after the controversy.