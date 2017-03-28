Two policemen have been suspended for allegedly detaining and harassing a girl and her cousin during the anti-Romeo drive launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. The policemen also took a Rs-5,000 bribe from the duo and were caught on camera while doing so. The cousins were detained at a police station for more than five hours.

Superintendent of Police KK Chaudhari said the policemen refused to let them go even after their family said they were related and not a couple. The family later approached a local politician who then apprised the senior police officials about the incident, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place on March 26. The girl and her cousin were detained from Rampur, where they had gone to buy medicines. They are from Hashmat Ganj village. The anti-Romeo squad was launched by the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party government, supposedly to stop street harassment. Adityanath had recently said that the squad would not harass couples spending time in public.