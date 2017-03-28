Attack on Nigerians in Greater Noida not a hate crime, says local administration: MJ Akbar, minister of state for external affairs, has assured the Nigerian High Commissioner that the government will ensure the community stays safe.
Protests break out after Oppo’s Chinese employee puts Indian tricolour in dustbin in Noida: The company has shut its unit until Wednesday evening.
Three civilians killed at encounter site in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir: A crowd began to pelt stones at security personnel hindering their search operation, which turned into a gunfight after militants shot at them.
Using Bitcoins can attract action under anti-money laundering law, says Centre: Virtual currencies have not been authorised by any monetary authority, MoS Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said.
Women employees should not be assigned night shifts, says Karnataka house panel: However, Nasscom has said this move could cut down equal job opportunities.
Protests in Paris after Chinese man shot dead by French police: Security official said they opened fire after he attacked them with a pair of scissors, the man’s family said he was holding the scissors as he was cutting fish.
Sensex closes 172 points higher while Nifty crosses 9,100-mark: Central Bank of India performed poorly on the BSE, while Eicher Motors surged on the NSE.
India chase down 106 to win Dharamsala Test against Australia, win series 2-1: The hosts regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after four years with this victory.
Samsung to sell three million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones: The company has not yet decided where or when it will reintroduce the once-exploding range of smartphones.
Girl shot dead outside Patanjali store where she used to work Gurugram: The victim’s family said she was being harassed by a man from Jhajjar, and the police had not taken any action despite a complaint.