The White House has been put under lockdown after a suspicious package was discovered on the premises. The United States Secret Service is investigating the package and has taken one person into custody, the agency’s Twitter handle said.

“The USSS is investigating suspicious a package, security perimeter established and members of the public and media are being moved to a safe distance,” the USSS said. Road closures are in effect, the secret service added.

The north lawn of the White House has been evacuated, while the south lawn has been put under lockdown, The Independent reported. A man claiming to have a bomb had approached the White House, One America News Network journalist quoting unidentified officials as saying. The suspect had an arrest warrant out for him, the official added. However, there is no confirmation on this.

The incident comes days after an intruder was caught as he scaled walls to enter the White House perimeter.