The White House on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump “looks forward” to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year. In a statement, the White House said that Trump called Modi to congratulate him on his win the recent Assembly elections. It added that Trump also supported Modi’s “economic reform agenda”.

No date for the visit has been mentioned yet. His last trip to the US was in June 2016, during which he had addressed lawmakers.

Indian officials and their US counterparts have communicated several times since Trump won the presidential elections in November last year. While the two countries’ leaders have appeared to be on cordial terms, several matters like the shooting of an Indian in Kansas and Trump’s tightening of immigration have hit bilateral relations.