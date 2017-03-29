Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar details were erroneously made public on Tuesday by the agency that helps the Unique Identification Authority of India enrol citizens for the number. The cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni brought the breach to the Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s notice on Twitter after e-governance firm Common Services Center shared MS Dhoni’s personal Aadhaar details on the social media platform.

The CSC has posted a tweet, which read, “Ace Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family get their Aadhaar updated at VLE Mariya Farooqui’s CSE at Ranchi, Jharkhand”, according to NDTV. Prasad was tagged in the tweet, which included a photograph of the cricketer with a CSC representative and another of Dhoni’s personal details on the Aadhaar website. The tweet was later deleted.

Sakshi Dhoni brought the violation to the Union minister’s notice after he shared an image of MS Dhoni signing up for an Aadhaar card. “Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property,” she said. The minister, unaware of the agency’s actions, in response said, “No it is not a public property. Does this Tweet divulge any personal information?” After she explained the matter to him, Prasad assured her of “serious action”.

While its original tweet was deleted, CSC later posted the same image of MS Dhoni on Twitter, saying, “Former India cricket captain MD Dhoni updated his Aadhaar details with a home visit by a CSC VLE. A fan moment for Ahsan Ali.”

Claims of security breaches in Aadhaar and misuse of biometrics data have been in the news of late. In February end, the UIDAI had suspended Axis Bank’s authentication services after allegations of biometrics data being saved illegally. According to government data, the UIDAI has issued 112 crore Aadhar numbers so far and has maintained that its biometrics database was tamper-proof.

