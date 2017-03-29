A look at the headlines right now:

Seven arrested after attack on Nigerians, Greater Noida police book almost 600 for rioting: They also booked 44 people for attempt to murder during a flag march on Tuesday. Three civilians killed at encounter site in Budgam: A crowd began to pelt stones at security personnel hindering their search operation, which turned into a gunfight after militants shot at them. Donald Trump to host Narendra Modi later this year, says the White House: The US president called the prime minister to congratulate him on the BJP’s win in the recent Assembly polls. Scottish Parliament votes in favour of a second referendum on independence from the UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will write to the British government seeking powers to hold an independence vote in 2019, around the time the UK will leave EU. MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar details shared on Twitter, wife Sakshi takes it up with telecom minister: The agency that helps the UIDAI enrol citizens for the unique number had erroneously posted an image of the cricketer’s personal details in a ‘fan moment’. Women employees should not be assigned night shifts, says Karnataka house panel: However, Nasscom has said this move could cut down equal job opportunities. Samsung to sell three million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones: The company has not yet decided where or when it will reintroduce the once-exploding range of smartphones. UP ‘anti-Romeo’ drive: 2 policemen suspended for harassing and taking bribe from girl and her cousin: The officers were caught on camera taking Rs 5,000 from them even after their family said that they were relatives. Air India cancels brawling Shiv Sena MP’s ticket again: Ravindra Gaikwad was booked to fly from Mumbai to Delhi on Wednesday. Kerala Congress president says women on their period are impure, shouldn’t enter places of worship: MM Hassan also thinks there is a scientific explanation behind the stigma.