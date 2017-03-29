The big news: Seven arrested for attack on Nigerians in Greater Noida, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Three civilians were killed at an encounter site in Budgam, and Donald Trump invited Modi to visit the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Seven arrested after attack on Nigerians, Greater Noida police book almost 600 for rioting: They also booked 44 people for attempt to murder during a flag march on Tuesday.
- Three civilians killed at encounter site in Budgam: A crowd began to pelt stones at security personnel hindering their search operation, which turned into a gunfight after militants shot at them.
- Donald Trump to host Narendra Modi later this year, says the White House: The US president called the prime minister to congratulate him on the BJP’s win in the recent Assembly polls.
- Scottish Parliament votes in favour of a second referendum on independence from the UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will write to the British government seeking powers to hold an independence vote in 2019, around the time the UK will leave EU.
- MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar details shared on Twitter, wife Sakshi takes it up with telecom minister: The agency that helps the UIDAI enrol citizens for the unique number had erroneously posted an image of the cricketer’s personal details in a ‘fan moment’.
- Women employees should not be assigned night shifts, says Karnataka house panel: However, Nasscom has said this move could cut down equal job opportunities.
- Samsung to sell three million refurbished Galaxy Note7 phones: The company has not yet decided where or when it will reintroduce the once-exploding range of smartphones.
- UP ‘anti-Romeo’ drive: 2 policemen suspended for harassing and taking bribe from girl and her cousin: The officers were caught on camera taking Rs 5,000 from them even after their family said that they were relatives.
- Air India cancels brawling Shiv Sena MP’s ticket again: Ravindra Gaikwad was booked to fly from Mumbai to Delhi on Wednesday.
- Kerala Congress president says women on their period are impure, shouldn’t enter places of worship: MM Hassan also thinks there is a scientific explanation behind the stigma.