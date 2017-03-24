Four more BJP-ruled states follow UP and crack the whip on illegal meat shops
Meat sellers in Jaipur said they would protest, as Rajasthan, along with Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, announced restrictions.
Four more Bharatiya Janata Party states decided to crack down on illegal meat shops after Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The governments of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh shut down three meat shops in Haridwar, 11 in Raipur and one in Indore, the English daily reported.
In Haryana, Shiv Sena workers told meat sellers to keep their shops shut in Gurugram during the Hindu festival of Navratri and on Tuesdays, ANI reported. Outlets of international fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken, were also among the 500 meat and chicken shops warned to keep their shutters down, India Today.in reported. Hindustan Times, however, said the “alleged Shiv Sainiks” had ordered owners of more than 300 meat shops, including a KFC outlet, to keep their establishments shut.
Meat sellers in Jaipur announced their decision to protest the curbs on Wednesday, the English daily reported. Around 4,000 illegal meat-selling stores are facing closure by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation from April. Meat vendors are alleging that licence renewal applications for 950 of these stores were denied on March 31, 2016.
“We are not at fault as we filed applications for renewal of licences. However, our applications were not accepted. We will protest against the JMC’s drive,” said Abdul Raquf Khurshi, president of the New Jaipur Meat Association. The state’s meat sellers said the civic authority had also delayed issuing a notification after it had approved a proposal to hike the licence fee from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.
“The action is being taken on complaints by some people’s representatives, especially in view of Navratra. While meat shops without licences will face action, those operating them legally with valid documents will not be harassed,” Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar V K told the English daily.
In Chhattisgarh, Raipur Municipal Corporation Zone-2 commissioner RK Dongre said the illegal meat stores were dumping waste into sewers or on the roadside. Meanwhile, Indore Muncipal Corporation officials told The Times of India that a shop was sealed after they found that complaints of unhygienic conditions were true.
The crackdown in Jharkhand came on Tuesday, a week after the Vishva Hindu Parishad had demanded that illegal slaughterhouses in the state be closed. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had directed the police to begin closing down illegal slaughterhouses in his state. He had also ordered a blanket ban on the smuggling of cows in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow has suffered the most with the only four legal slaughterhouses shut down between 2013 and 2015. On March 21, three meat shops owned by members of the Muslim community were set ablaze in Hathras.
On Monday, meat sellers across Uttar Pradesh began an indefinite strike to protest against the recent crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses. They alleged that that they are being targeted under the new dispensation.