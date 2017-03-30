At least 12 people were injured on Thursday after eight coaches of the Mahakoshal Express got derailed between Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba and Kulpahar, ANI reported. The train was on its way from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi. Officials told NDTV that six people sustained serious injuries.

The North Central Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer said an accident relief train had been deployed at the site, PTI reported. Authorities are yet to determine what caused the derailment, officials said. The railways administration has set up helplines at Jhansi, Gwalior, Banda and Nizamuddin stations to offer information to relatives of the passengers.

There have been several train accidents across the country in the past few months. In January 2017, at least 36 people died after the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express was derailed. The incident had followed the derailment of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment and the Patna-Indore Express mishap.

Helpline numbers:

Jhansi: 05101-1072

Gwalior: 0751-1072

Banda: 05192-1072