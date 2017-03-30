A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha passes all four Bills related to GST: During the day-long debate, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the four-slab structure, and said that without it the taxing system would be regressive. At least 12 people injured after Mahakoshal Express gets derailed: The cause of the incident has not yet been ascertained. The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar booked for molestation: The police lodged a case based on a complaint lodged by a woman who said he had sexually harassed her. No more curfews at IIT-Roorkee’s girls’ hostels: People of both sexes will also be allowed to enter the common rooms in all the dormitories. Cars with BS-III emission norms can’t be sold or registered starting April 1, says Supreme Court: The top court said the health of millions of people was more important than commercial interests. Turkey has ended military operation ‘Euphrates Shield’ in Syria: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called the programme ‘successful’ and said any more operations in the war-torn country would be conducted under a different name. Theresa May triggers Article 50, begins formal process for United Kingdom to leave the EU: A letter to the effect was hand-delivered to EU Council President Donald Tusk. Pump action guns may be used to quell protests in Kashmir if alternatives fail, says government: The government said alternatives such as PAVA or chilli grenades, stun grenades and tear-smoke shells will be used for the most part. SC asks Karnataka SIT to launch probe against former CMs in iron-ore mining case: SM Krishna, another ex-chief minister, was however granted relief in the case. A simpler form for filing income tax returns will be available from April 1: It will have fewer columns that need to be filled as some of the deductions have been clubbed together.