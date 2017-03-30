A look at the headlines right now:

Around 50 injured after Mahakoshal Express gets derailed on its way to Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh to monitor the rescue operations. Nigeria summons Indian ambassador, demands immediate arrest and prosecution of accused in attacks, says report: President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide commended India for its prompt action after an attack on four Nigerians in Noida. CAG approaches Finance Ministry after GST Network denies access to taxpayers’ data for audit: The GSTN is a special-purpose private firm set up to provide IT support to roll out the new tax regime and serve as a repository for all GST-related data. Delhi LG asks AAP to pay Rs 97 crore for misuse of public money for government ads: The party will have to shell out the sum within a month. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will join him as assistant to the president: She said it was an unpaid position as there were concerns about ethical violations. FS Nariman, other eminent citizens decry classification of the Finance Bill as a Money Bill: In a letter to Vice President Hamid Ansari, they argued that bypassing the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is in minority, undermined the Constitution. SC to decide if politicians can comment on crimes under investigation: During the Bulandshahr case hearing, the Attorney General said ministers cannot be stopped from making statements about criminal acts. Turkey has ended military operation ‘Euphrates Shield’ in Syria: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called the programme ‘successful’ and said any more operations in the war-torn country would be conducted under a different name. Two killed as massive fire breaks out at hotel: Nine fire tenders were sent to Golden Park Hotel, where rescue workers saved more than 30 people. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge apologises for implying Virat Kohli skipped Dharamsala Test: He said he was ‘deeply apologetic’ and had meant no ‘ill-intention’ towards the Indian captain.