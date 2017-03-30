The big news: Around 50 injured after Mahakoshal Express gets derailed, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Nigeria summoned India's envoy over attacks on its citizens, and CAG questioned the Finance Ministry over its GSTN's refusal to share data.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Around 50 injured after Mahakoshal Express gets derailed on its way to Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh to monitor the rescue operations.
- Nigeria summons Indian ambassador, demands immediate arrest and prosecution of accused in attacks, says report: President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide commended India for its prompt action after an attack on four Nigerians in Noida.
- CAG approaches Finance Ministry after GST Network denies access to taxpayers’ data for audit: The GSTN is a special-purpose private firm set up to provide IT support to roll out the new tax regime and serve as a repository for all GST-related data.
- Delhi LG asks AAP to pay Rs 97 crore for misuse of public money for government ads: The party will have to shell out the sum within a month.
- Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will join him as assistant to the president: She said it was an unpaid position as there were concerns about ethical violations.
- FS Nariman, other eminent citizens decry classification of the Finance Bill as a Money Bill: In a letter to Vice President Hamid Ansari, they argued that bypassing the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is in minority, undermined the Constitution.
- SC to decide if politicians can comment on crimes under investigation: During the Bulandshahr case hearing, the Attorney General said ministers cannot be stopped from making statements about criminal acts.
- Turkey has ended military operation ‘Euphrates Shield’ in Syria: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called the programme ‘successful’ and said any more operations in the war-torn country would be conducted under a different name.
- Two killed as massive fire breaks out at hotel: Nine fire tenders were sent to Golden Park Hotel, where rescue workers saved more than 30 people.
- Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge apologises for implying Virat Kohli skipped Dharamsala Test: He said he was ‘deeply apologetic’ and had meant no ‘ill-intention’ towards the Indian captain.