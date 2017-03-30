The Viral Fever CEO and Founder Arunabh Kumar was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, a day after he was booked on molestation charges, to record his statement, The Indian Express reported. The case was registered at the MIDC Police Station in Mumbai’s Andheri East after a complaint was filed on Wednesday by one of the women who had accused Kumar of sexual harassment.

The TVF office falls in the jurisdiction of the MIDC Police. A team of investigators visited the digital entertainment company’s office on Thursday morning in search of Kumar. It is unclear whether he was issued the summons before or after the police went to the TVF office.

The police told Hindustan Times that they had not yet received word about the TVF chief applying for anticipatory bail. However, a senior officer said the charges against him were non-bailable offences. “We will definitely be opposing his bail plea. We want to arrest him,” the officer said.

On March 12, in a blog post on Medium titled “The Indian Uber – That Is TVF”, a former employee of the entertainment company chronicled the months of harassment Kumar had allegedly subjected her to since 2014. She accused him of making lewd comments, molesting her and making countless passes at her both in office and during shoots and also “acting as a pimp”. The post was later taken down after Kumar lodged a complaint with the website.

After the post was shared widely on social media, three other women came forward to accuse Kumar of harassment and molestation. Kumar had denied the allegations.

TVF, too, had declared the claims in the article were “categorically false, baseless and unverified”. “We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.”