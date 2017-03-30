Narendra Modi will become “the third most successful prime minister of India” after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, veteran historian Ramachandra Guha said on Wednesday. He said no other prime minister since Nehru and Indira had the “charisma” and “cross-regional appeal” in India that Mod does, PTI reported.

“He [Modi] is the only one you would place on a par with Nehru and Indira in terms of the authority he exudes and the pan-India vision he commands,” Guha said, while speaking at the London School of Economics India Summit 2017 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

His remarks came days after he had tweeted about getting threat mails for being critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi and party President Amit Shah. However, he said such mails were a “routine affair” and should not be taken seriously, PTI reported.