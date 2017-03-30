Rajiv Kumar Chander was appointed India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Offices in Geneva on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The ministry said he would take up the assignment soon, though it has yet to disclose a date.

Chander belongs to the Indian Foreign Services batch of 1983. He is the Consul General of India in Vancouver at present, a post he has held since August 2015. He has degrees in History and Law. He was the deputy permanent representative with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Geneva, between 2006 and 2009.