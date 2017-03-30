A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court refers debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws to a Constitution bench: The Centre had sought to determine the constitutional validity of the practice, as well as those of polygamy and nikah halala. Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without including Rajya Sabha’s proposed amendments: Opposition members in the Upper House had sent the legislation back to the Lower House with five proposed changes.

Kenyan woman’s story about assault in Greater Noida was made up, say police, African students group: She was depressed and hence cooked up the story, the Nigerian Students’ Welfare Association said, while apologising. We are being forced to eat vegetables, complain Aligarh Muslim University students after UP meat shortage: The administration has told the students they cannot source meat for hostel canteens with no abattoirs functioning in the city. Kota hostels to attach springs and siren sensors to ceiling fans to stop student suicides: The spring will lower the fan and the siren will go off if it is made to bear more than 20 kg of weight. Hand baggage will not be tagged or stamped at seven major airports starting April 1: High-definition cameras have been installed at the terminals, CISF Director General OP Singh said. Malaysia will release Kim Jong-nam’s body in exchange for citizens barred from leaving North Korea: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday said the decision was taken during ‘very sensitive’ negotiations. At least five people die of heat stroke in Maharashtra as mercury rises: While temperatures in Akola crossed 44°C, Wardha and Nagpur touched 43°C. Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest person after Amazon acquires Souq.com: The e-commerce firm’s stocks jumped $18.35 billion following reports of the purchase. Modi will be the third most successful Indian PM after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, says Ramachandra Guha: The veteran historian’s comments came days after he tweeted about getting threat e-mails for being critical of the BJP.