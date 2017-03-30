The big news: SC refers triple talaq debate to Constitution bench, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill without the Rajya Sabha’s changes, and the police said the Kenyan woman’s assault story was made up.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court refers debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws to a Constitution bench: The Centre had sought to determine the constitutional validity of the practice, as well as those of polygamy and nikah halala.
- Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without including Rajya Sabha’s proposed amendments: Opposition members in the Upper House had sent the legislation back to the Lower House with five proposed changes.
- Kenyan woman’s story about assault in Greater Noida was made up, say police, African students group: She was depressed and hence cooked up the story, the Nigerian Students’ Welfare Association said, while apologising.
- We are being forced to eat vegetables, complain Aligarh Muslim University students after UP meat shortage: The administration has told the students they cannot source meat for hostel canteens with no abattoirs functioning in the city.
- Kota hostels to attach springs and siren sensors to ceiling fans to stop student suicides: The spring will lower the fan and the siren will go off if it is made to bear more than 20 kg of weight.
- Hand baggage will not be tagged or stamped at seven major airports starting April 1: High-definition cameras have been installed at the terminals, CISF Director General OP Singh said.
- Malaysia will release Kim Jong-nam’s body in exchange for citizens barred from leaving North Korea: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday said the decision was taken during ‘very sensitive’ negotiations.
- At least five people die of heat stroke in Maharashtra as mercury rises: While temperatures in Akola crossed 44°C, Wardha and Nagpur touched 43°C.
- Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest person after Amazon acquires Souq.com: The e-commerce firm’s stocks jumped $18.35 billion following reports of the purchase.
- Modi will be the third most successful Indian PM after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, says Ramachandra Guha: The veteran historian’s comments came days after he tweeted about getting threat e-mails for being critical of the BJP.