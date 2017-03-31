The day before Reliance Jio’s Prime offer is set to end, reports on Thursday said that their subscriber base had hit nearly 50 million subscribers. The telecom operator has more than 100 million users, and 50 million who have signed up for the Prime subscription that allows huge amounts of data and free voice calls for its users.

A company official said that Jio has already achieved more than 50% of its target set for Prime membership, PTI reported. Its Happy New Year plan ends today, March 31. According to the plan, users will have to pay a one time fee of Rs 99 and then recharge their prepaid numbers once a month for free voice calls and large amounts of data.

After Jio had announced their plan, several telecom operators had slashes internet data rates, including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and even BSNL. Besides data rates, even call charges and roaming rates have been reduced considerably across several operators.

Telecom operators have been engaged in an ongoing battle after the entry of newcomer Reliance Jio, which had said Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular had not provided them with the requisite number of interconnections. On October 12, Jio had written to the telecom regulator alleging malpractice by the three companies which had led to multiple call drops. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had recommended that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone be fined Rs 1,050 crore each and Idea, which has a smaller coverage area, pay Rs 950 crore.