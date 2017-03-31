The big news: Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill despite Rajya Sabha objections, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Adityanath met Uttar Pradesh meat traders, and South Korea's impeached president Park Geun-Hye was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without including Rajya Sabha’s proposed amendments: Opposition members in the Upper House had sent the legislation back to the Lower House with five proposed changes.
- Meat traders hold meeting with UP Chief Minister Adityanath, discuss solution to end the strike: The chief minister assured them action will only be taken against the slaughterhouses that are illegal.
- South Korea’s ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested: She was detained on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a court hearing on Thursday.
- EC bans political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association.
- Reliance Jio has almost 50 million Prime subscribers: March 31 is the last day for users to sign up for the cheap data and free voice calls offer.
- Virat Kohli, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar given Padma awards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani attended the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- At least five people die of heat stroke in Maharashtra as mercury rises: While temperatures in Akola crossed 44°C, Wardha and Nagpur touched 43°C.
- Hand baggage will not be tagged or stamped at seven major airports starting April 1: High-definition cameras have been installed at the terminals, CISF Director General OP Singh said.
- Supreme Court refers debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws to a Constitution bench: The Centre had sought to determine the constitutional validity of the practice, as well as those of polygamy and nikah halala.
- Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest person after Amazon acquires Souq.com: The e-commerce firm’s stocks jumped $18.35 billion following reports of the purchase.