A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without including Rajya Sabha’s proposed amendments: Opposition members in the Upper House had sent the legislation back to the Lower House with five proposed changes. Meat traders hold meeting with UP Chief Minister Adityanath, discuss solution to end the strike: The chief minister assured them action will only be taken against the slaughterhouses that are illegal. South Korea’s ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested: She was detained on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a court hearing on Thursday. EC bans political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association. Reliance Jio has almost 50 million Prime subscribers: March 31 is the last day for users to sign up for the cheap data and free voice calls offer. Virat Kohli, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar given Padma awards: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani attended the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. At least five people die of heat stroke in Maharashtra as mercury rises: While temperatures in Akola crossed 44°C, Wardha and Nagpur touched 43°C. Hand baggage will not be tagged or stamped at seven major airports starting April 1: High-definition cameras have been installed at the terminals, CISF Director General OP Singh said. Supreme Court refers debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws to a Constitution bench: The Centre had sought to determine the constitutional validity of the practice, as well as those of polygamy and nikah halala. Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest person after Amazon acquires Souq.com: The e-commerce firm’s stocks jumped $18.35 billion following reports of the purchase.