A television channel that had aired an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between former Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran (pictured above) and a woman, which led to his resignation, has admitted it was a “sting operation”. Mangalam Television’s Chief Executive Officer Ajith Kumar on Thursday said the operation was carried out by one of its female journalists and apologised for the mistake, reported The Hindu.

In its launch bulletin on March 26, the channel had aired the recording in which a male voice, allegedly that of minister Saseendran, is asking the woman for sexual favours. Kumar said it was a staged sting operation conducted by eight senior journalist of the channel. “A reporter had taken up the responsibility voluntarily... We admit that it was wrong on our part to not have released the entire audio,” said Kumar, according to The News Minute. The CEO apologised for any inconvenience caused to other women journalists.

Questions were raised about the authenticity of the clip and the channel’s decision to air only the parts where a man is talking, without giving a reason why the woman’s voice had been edited out. Although the channel had claimed that a woman had approached them with a complaint, no one filed a police report against Saseendran.

The apology comes after many journalists criticised the purported exposé. They said the channel had sensationalised and misrepresented the story. The apology came only after the state government’s decision to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Director General of Police Loknath Behra formed an investigation team of six officers to investigate the audio clip and the allegations.

Although the Elathoor MLA had resigned following the allegations of sexual harassment, he had told Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that there was something “unnatural” about the news report.