A second FIR was lodged against sexual harassment-accused CEO and Founder of The Viral Fever Arunabh Kumar on Thursday. Mumbai’s Versova Police registered the FIR after another woman filed a complaint against Kumar over an incident she said took place in 2014, Hindustan Times reported.

The police said that the aspiring actor who is in her 20s had met Kumar for an interview at his Versova office around three years ago. “Arunabh Kumar molested the woman inside the cabin. She left his cabin immediately and never met him again. We have registered an FIR under Section 354 [sexual harassment] of the Indian Penal Code,” officers said. They said the woman was unaware she could file a complaint in such cases.

The first FIR was registered against the 34-year-old on Wednesday by the MIDC Police in Andheri East, as the TVF office falls under their jurisdiction. A day after he was booked on molestation charges, he was summoned by the police to record his statement.

A team of police officers had been sent to the TVF office on Thursday to look for Kumar, but they could not find him. “We will be trying to get in touch with all the people present at the time of the incident in Arunabh Kumar’s office for leads in the case,” an officer told Hindustan Times. “We are trying to talk to who all worked at the office at that point of time.”

The allegations against him began on March 12, after a former employee of the web entertainment company in a blog post on Medium titled “The Indian Uber – That Is TVF” chronicled the months of harassment Kumar had allegedly subjected her to since 2014. The post was later taken down after Kumar lodged a complaint with the website.

After the post was shared widely on social media, three other women came forward to accuse Kumar of harassment and molestation. Kumar had denied the allegations, and TVF had declared the claims in the article as “categorically false, baseless and unverified”.