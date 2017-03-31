Twitter has made more room for characters in tweets without officially raising the limit from 140 characters. The microblogging company will now allow a user to tag as many people as they want in a tweet, since usernames will no longer count towards the 140-character limit.

However, the new norms are already facing criticism, since seeing usernames often provides context to the conversation. Last year, Twitter had eased space restrictions by excluding attachments like gifs, pictures, videos etc from the character count.

Twitter said the changes have been made based on user feedback. In a blog post, they said, “It’s now easier to follow a conversation, so you can focus on what a discussion is about, and who is having it. Also, with all 140 characters for your replies, you have more room to participate in group conversations.”