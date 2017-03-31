At least five people died after an explosion in Parachinar city, Pakistan, on Friday morning. More than 30 people have been injured.

The blast occurred in the crowded Noor market area that is also surrounded by many shops, Dawn reported. The report added that it was near a big imambargah, or a congregation hall for Shia ceremonies.

The area has been cordoned off and the injured have been moved to nearby hospitals. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

A string of bombings have taken place in Pakistan in the past few months, killing more than 100 people. On February 13, a suicide blast on Lahore’s Mall road killed 13 people. Banned militant outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility. At least 85 people were killed in a suicide attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine in Sehwan on February 16, and the Islamic State group had claimed to be behind the carnage.

More details awaited.