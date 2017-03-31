The Gujarat Assembly on Friday amended its cow protection law to introduce a life term as punishment for slaughtering the animal. The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011 earlier awarded seven-year sentences and a Rs 50,000-fine to those found guilty of slaughtering a cow or transporting beef.

On March 12, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that his government would enact a stricter law to protect cows. A complete ban on cow slaughter was imposed in the state in 2011, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, by amending the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954.

A Bill to amend the 2011 law was introduced in the Assembly in the ongoing Budget Session.