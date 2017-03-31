The big news: Maoists attack Odisha railway station to oppose Modi’s visit, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Gujarat Assembly introduced life term for cow slaughtering, and auto dealers offered discounts on BS-III compliant vehicles to clear stock.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maoists attack Doikallu railway station in protest against Narendra Modi’s April visit to Odisha: A group of around 20 set off two explosions and abducted a few railway staff before releasing them.
- Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: The state Assembly has passed a Bill to amend its law on protecting the animal with a much harsher punishment.
- Dealers offer huge discounts on two-wheelers before the BS-IV emission norms roll out: A few manufacturers are also offering free insurance coverage.
- Supreme Court rejects Justice Karnan’s demand to let him get back to work: Dismissing the attorney general’s argument, the bench held that the Calcutta High Court judge was not in a clear state of mind.
- South Korea’s ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested: She was detained on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a court hearing on Thursday.
- Interest rates on small savings deposits including PPF cut by 0.1% for next quarter: The popular Public Provident Fund investment will now fetch an interest of 7.9% against the earlier 8%.
- Supreme Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea for urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute: The bench questioned his local standi in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid row, pointing out that the BJP leader was not one of the main litigants in the case.
- Donald Trump’s former national security adviser offers to testify in Russia investigation: Michael Flynn has sought immunity in exchange for his testimony on Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
- Ban on political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over, says Election Commission: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association.
- SpaceX makes history by successfully launching recycled rocket booster: The company launched a used Falcon 9 booster from Florida to its orbit and then landed it again on an ocean platform.