A look at the headlines right now:

Maoists attack Doikallu railway station in protest against Narendra Modi’s April visit to Odisha: A group of around 20 set off two explosions and abducted a few railway staff before releasing them. Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: The state Assembly has passed a Bill to amend its law on protecting the animal with a much harsher punishment. Dealers offer huge discounts on two-wheelers before the BS-IV emission norms roll out: A few manufacturers are also offering free insurance coverage. Supreme Court rejects Justice Karnan’s demand to let him get back to work: Dismissing the attorney general’s argument, the bench held that the Calcutta High Court judge was not in a clear state of mind. South Korea’s ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested: She was detained on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a court hearing on Thursday. Interest rates on small savings deposits including PPF cut by 0.1% for next quarter: The popular Public Provident Fund investment will now fetch an interest of 7.9% against the earlier 8%. Supreme Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea for urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute: The bench questioned his local standi in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid row, pointing out that the BJP leader was not one of the main litigants in the case. Donald Trump’s former national security adviser offers to testify in Russia investigation: Michael Flynn has sought immunity in exchange for his testimony on Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections. Ban on political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over, says Election Commission: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association. SpaceX makes history by successfully launching recycled rocket booster: The company launched a used Falcon 9 booster from Florida to its orbit and then landed it again on an ocean platform.