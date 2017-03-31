A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Centre privately took further action against Amazon for selling doormats bearing national flag: India’s US and Canadian embassies had been asked to take up the matter strongly, and the company had been forced to conduct a global audit of its products. Interest rates on small savings deposits including PPF cut by 0.1% for next quarter: The popular Public Provident Fund investment will now fetch an interest of 7.9% against the earlier 8%. Dealers offer huge discounts on two-wheelers before the BS-IV emission norms roll out: A few manufacturers are also offering free insurance coverage. Reliance Jio has almost 50 million Prime subscribers: March 31 is the last day for users to sign up for the cheap data and free voice calls offer. SpaceX makes history by successfully launching recycled rocket booster: The company launched a used Falcon 9 booster from Florida to its orbit and then landed it again on an ocean platform. Twitter makes more space for characters in replies: User names will now not be counted in tweets, allowing you to tag however many people you want. Sensex, Nifty end flat on last day of 2016-17 financial year: Banking, technology, FMCG, IT, auto, healthcare, power and auto sectors endured a rough day during the trade session.